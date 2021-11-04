NEVADA, Mo. — Stories based on fearless women who flew military aircraft like the B-17 and B-29 bombers during World War II will be depicted in an upcoming play to be presented by Cottey College.
The historical drama “Decision Height,” by Meredith Dayna Levy, will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6, with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, in the auditorium of the Haidee and Allen Wild Center for the Arts in Nevada.
The play provides historical context of the aviators in the Women Air Force Service Pilots program (WASPs), who flew million miles.
The WASPs completed a rigorous training program at Avenger Field in Texas, and then served in non-combat military missions across the US during the war, such as ferrying planes from factories to bases and flight-testing aircraft. Just over 1,000 women served in the unit and 38 lost their lives in service to their country.
“Decision Height” follows a group of six women who leave their conventional world to train for the WASPs program at Avenger Field in Sweetwater, Texas, during World War II, and the sisterhood they formed.
Laura Chaney, director and set and light designer, said she often tries to find plays with strong female protagonists who students can resonate with and learn from. Cottey College is an independent, women’s liberal arts and sciences college in Nevada.
“I read the play and was immediately struck by the fact that these women had done something that women hadn’t done before,” said Chaney.
The Center for the Arts is on the northeast corner of Austin and Tower streets. Tickets will be available at the door. Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for those under age 18 or over age 62. Veterans will be admitted free. Audience members are required to wear masks inside the center.
WASPs background
Military pilots were in short supply after men left for combat, which allowed women to step to the duty. This prompted the creation of two women’s aviator units — the Women’s Auxiliary Ferrying Squadron, or WAFS, and the Women’s Flying Training Detachmentm, or WFTD.
WAFS was formed in September 1942 within the Air Transport Command, under the leadership of aviatrix Nancy Harkness Love. WFTD was a training program set up to supply pilots for the squadron. These units were later merged into one called the WASP program in August 1943.
Referring to themselves as the “Avenger Girls,” roughly 1,100 WASPs broke down gender norms in a time of overt discrimination. They were the first women to fly U.S. military aircraft.
“We take for granted that there’s women in the Air Force now, but these women were the ones who truly paved the way for them,” said Chaney.
WASPs flew all types of military aircraft from light trainers to heavy four engine bombers, according to the National Museum of the United States Air Force. The program was shut down in 1944 when the men returned home.
Chaney said she couldn’t help but be reminded of her grandmother after discovering the play and how stories like this still haven’t been shared over 70 years later.
“My grandmother, Edith Mae Kerley, had told me her whole life that she had wanted to be a pilot and her parents forbid her, even though her mother had served in the factories as a Rosie the Riveter-type character,” she said. “But they thought it was too dangerous for her to do, and she was always upset that she never became a pilot. On the contrary, my grandfather was a pilot in WW II.”
Chaney said she inherited some of her grandfather’s flight gear that will be incorporated into the play. While conducting research, Chaney said she came across a Cottey College alumna who was one of the first women accepted into the WASP program.
Dora Daugherty Strother was a graduate of Cottey College who attended from 1939 to 1942 and later pursued a lasting military career. Strother took flight lessons at the Nevada Airport and became the sixth female in the U.S. to earn the Airline Transport Certificate, the highest achievement of pilot certification, one that requires 1,500 hours of total flight time.
“She was teaching men how to fly the B-29s,” said Chaney.
Strother ended up setting two world flight records for helicopter distance, as well as earning several accolades like the Amelia Earhart Award for academic achievement. The characters in the play are based off trailblazing women like Strother.
“Their stories are fading away, and if we don’t continue to tell them, our future generations are not going to know how we got to this point,” said Chaney. “There are people who broke these barriers, so women can have those jobs now.”
Taylor Jordan, 26, a sophomore at Cottey College minoring in theater, is playing the character Edith “Eddie” Harknell, a quick-tempered pilot who has a background in flying before joining the WASPs.
“Eddie lost her mom when she was younger, and her dad moved off, so she’s kind of by herself,” said Jordan. “Her brother has taken her around the country and taught her how to fly. He ends up passing away halfway through the play, and she goes from the quick temper to enjoying the family she’s created at Avenger Field.”
Genevieve Dodson, 19, a freshman at Cottey College who’s also minoring in theater, is playing Virginia Hascall, who tells the story through letters she’s writing to the fiancé she left back home.
“At the very beginning, Virginia seems very unsure of who she is and what she has come to do, but by the end, she finds herself through the people that she has come to know,” said Dodson. “It shaped her into a different and better person.”
Klair Soukup, 19, a freshman at Cottey College who’s studying theater, is playing Norma Jean Harris, a Christian woman from the South.
“Throughout the play, I think she softens overtime,” she said.” In the beginning of the play, she’s a little prissy and uppity, and by the end of it, she really embraces the friendships she has made at Avenger Field. Norma Jean is a teacher, and my mom is, as well, so I get a lot of inspiration from her.”
The play is available to stream online for $5 at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/56854.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.