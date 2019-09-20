The bomb squad from the Springfield Fire Department disarmed a pipe bomb by detonation this afternoon after a pedestrian reported finding the explosive device in a plastic bag on a vacant lot along South Range Line Road in Saginaw.
Fire Chief Steve Coats of the Redings Mill Fire Department said his department was dispatched at 9:58 a.m. to the 5200 block of South Range Line Road after man passing through the lot picked up a clear plastic bag he came upon and realized it contained what appeared to be a pipe bomb.
"It was described to us as a suspicious object wrapped in electrical tape with a fuse sticking out the end of it," Coats said.
Redings Mill firefighters cleared the area in about a 1,000-foot radius while the Springfield bomb squad was summoned to the scene. Coats said a few adjacent businesses were evacuated in the process.
The bomb squad decided the best course of action was to detonate the pipe bomb on the spot, and that was accomplished safely about 12:25 p.m., Coats said.
