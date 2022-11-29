PITTSBURG, Kan. — A new partnership between Pittsburg State University and Washburn School of Law will allow for faster degrees, saving time and money for those who are seeking law degrees.
“We have inked a partnership that will allow students to complete a bachelor’s degree as well as a law degree in six years total — three years here at Pittsburg State, and three years at Washburn School of Law,” Chris Childers, director of PSU’s School of History, Philosophy, and Social Sciences, said in a statement.
The partnership means a year less in tuition and fees at PSU, and students who are accepted into the program are guaranteed a minimum tuition scholarship of $5,000 per year at Washburn School of Law.
Southeast Kansas is considered underserved when it comes to the number of cases on the books and the number of lawyers available.
“Kansas will benefit and Kansans will benefit,” Kansas Supreme Court Justice Marla Luckert said in a statement. “We have a critical shortage of attorneys ... especially in rural Kansas.”
Southeast Kansas has only one quarter of the number of attorneys needed to meet demand, she noted. Getting students who are seeking law degrees educated more efficiently will help.
Washburn Associate Dean Shawn Leisinger said students in the program also will be able to go into communities in their third year of law school for and work with law firms, serving communities and gaining real-world experience.
Childers credited PSU pre-law coordinator and professor Darren Botello-Samson with laying groundwork and developing curriculum that made the partnership possible, and Steve Angermayer, an attorney and adjunct instructor at PSU, for his help in garnering support.
The program will begin in August 2023.
