PITTSBURG, Kan. — A pocket of Southeast Kansas has been transformed this week into a cultural destination where people can hear live music and feast their eyes on galleries and classic movies in person for the first time in two years.
The ninth annual Pittsburg Festival of the Arts brings together local artists by giving them a public platform to exhibit their work during the summer. The weeklong festivities are free and open to the public.
In collaboration with the Pittsburg State University Department of Music and the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, there will be a variety of indoor and outdoor concerts featuring jazz, brass, Latin, country, classic rock, gospel, bluegrass and chamber music.
Music will be performed at the Bicknell Center and Block22’s Evergy Courtyard in between the newly renovated Opera House Hotel and the National Bank buildings in downtown Pittsburg.
“We love all kinds of music, but we really love jazz, and there are some really talented musicians here,” according to Peter and Jo Farabi, of Pittsburg. “It allows people who don’t hear much jazz music to be included in something like this. Just having music, plays and things that they do here brings a culture that a small town just doesn’t have. You don’t realize that you have talent until you see it, and this festival helps bring the talent out.”
The event kicked off Sunday and continues on through Saturday with an indoor solo and chamber ensemble performance at noon at the Sharon Kay Dean Recital Hall in McCray Hall. The musical ensemble will feature some of the area’s most recognizable artists, including Rusty Jones, Ricardo Salazar, Raúl Munguía, Rebecca Ensor and Robert Kehle.
Sunday’s kickoff featured an outdoor jazz performance by the Summer Kicks Band, a group of area musicians directed by Robert Kehle, a professor of music at Pittsburg State University.
Kehle said the jazz show featured pieces from the swing era and drew more than 100 people who were craving to hear live music after having been without it during the pandemic.
“For the band, having not been able to play for audiences, and this particular group, not having played together for a year and a half or even two years, was a little bit more exciting and fun to get together and play,” Kehle said. “It was nice to actually have an audience that could respond. I think they enjoyed the fact that this was live music again. I think a lot of people felt gratified to be able to go hear a live concert.”
On Monday, the Ortolani Family Band drew community members Block22’s Evergy Courtyard in downtown Pittsburg. Concertgoers said they were ecstatic to experience live music again.
“I love all of the different types of music that they have, and you can really learn a lot too,” said Evlyn Pistol, of Pittsburg. “I’m so glad to live in Pittsburg because you can see things here that you would pay a lot more money to see in Kansas City. It puts us on the map, and artists who come to visit us are completely blown away.”
Munguía, festival director and an associate professor of music at PSU, said there will be something for everyone with the variety of art offered throughout the festival.
“I want people to take advantage of this event,” he said. “It’s something that we haven’t done in two years, and we’re trying to get awareness to people, even those just trying to visit Pittsburg. If they don’t have any plans, this might be a good opportunity for them to come and see a little bit of our art. That’s the beauty of Pittsburg. One of the things that attracted me was that there’s always something going on.”
Monday’s events also included an art exhibit, grand opening, reception and live artist painting held in tandem with the “Latin Flair” concert. Joplin artist Paula Giltner put on an opening and reception for her art exhibit in the Bicknell Center Gallery.
Shawna Witherspoon, gallery coordinator at the Bicknell Center, said the exhibit is called “Songs and Seasons,” in which Giltner was inspired by music and the four seasons. Her art includes a variety of pencil drawings, watercolors, oil paintings and acrylic pieces, which are all for sale.
“We are very excited to be able to display her work, and it will be up through mid-July,” Witherspoon said. “If they couldn’t make it this week, they can always come back.”
Witherspoon said this is the first year this type of artwork is being incorporated into the festival, and she’s looking forward to seeing the public’s response and development of the event in the future.
“I have high hopes that we can continue and do more displays as the years go on,” she said. “I think as we move forward, it will be great to continue and help this part of it grow because we do a lot with music and our stage shows.”
A full schedule of events this week can be found at www.facebook.com/PittsburgArtsFest.
