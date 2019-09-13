PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Southeast Kansas chapter of the National Organization for Women will host a screening of “Afghan Cycles,” a documentary about the women's cycling team in Afghanistan.
The film will be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Foundry, 1701 S. Broadway St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 each, and attendees will be entered into a door prize drawing.
“Afghan Cycles,” created by independent filmmaker Sarah Menzies, uses the bicycle to tell a story of women’s rights, human rights and the struggles faced by Afghan women on a daily basis.
The film is about a generation of Afghan women who are pedaling their own revolution, using the bicycle to challenge gender and cultural barriers in a bid for freedom, empowerment and social change. The women ride despite cultural barriers, infrastructure and death threats, embracing the power and freedom that comes with the sport.
The screening coincides with the centennial celebration of the 19th Amendment that gave American women the right to vote.
Kris Maun, SEK NOW member, said that because the bicycle was an important tool in the fight for American women’s suffrage, the film is especially meaningful when watched in light of the fight that Afghan women still face.
Bicycles “gave women freedom and independence that they had never had before,” Maun said in a statement. “Suffragettes used that freedom to demand their full rights as American citizens. Now, young women in Afghanistan are experiencing that emancipation.”
Following the film, attendees are invited to T.J. Leland’s, 108 W. Sixth St., where there will be music by The Wayward Bettys and a Trek mountain bike will be raffled off to raise money for SEK NOW.
