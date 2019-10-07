PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Fire Department will host an interactive display inside Meadowbrook Mall, 202 E. Centennial Drive, daily through Saturday in recognition of Fire Prevention Week.
The display will include safety pamphlets and activities, as well as "guess the candy" and coloring contests for children.
The week will end with live demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. During these demonstrations, children can spray water with firefighters and get their picture taken with mascot Fire Pup. There also will be a mini firefighter combat course for children.
Details: 620-230-5625, fire.inspections@pittks.org.
