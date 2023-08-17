PITTSBURG, Kan. — Acting on information received from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Wichita, Kansas, police in Pittsburg arrested a 47-year-old man on a charge of sexual exploitation of a child.
The Pittsburg Police Department said in a news release that Gilbert A. Smith Jr., of Pittsburg, was taken into custody Wednesday after an investigation of information received from the task force in July. The task force purportedly had learned that images of child pornography were being downloaded and shared on the internet at an address in Pittsburg subsequently determined to be Smith's address.
Smith remained in custody Thursday at the Crawford County Jail with no bond set as yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.