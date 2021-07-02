PITTSBURG, Kan. — A 59-year-old man is being held on a $100,000 bond in connection with a child sexual abuse investigation conducted in recent days by Pittsburg police.
Gerald L. Simmons, of Pittsburg, turned himself in late Thursday afternoon on charges stemming from an investigation initiated June 29 in response to accusations of inappropriate sexual contact with children under 14 years of age, according to a news release from the Pittsburg Police Department.
The release said the sexual abuse took place over the course of the past two years but did not say how many victims were involved. The charges being sought include nine counts of rape of a child, three counts of aggravated sodomy of a child, 24 counts of indecent solicitation of a child, 12 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and four counts of endangerment of a child.
The suspect remained in custody Friday at the Crawford County Jail.
