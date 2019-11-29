PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Pittsburg man who fled from local authorities during a two-state pursuit on Thanksgiving night was fatally shot by a Pittsburg police officer after he allegedly exited the vehicle with a gun, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Jeremy Pelican, 34, was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, where he died from his injuries on Friday. The police officer, whose name and status with the police department was not immediately disclosed, was uninjured, according to the Pittsburg Police Department.
The incident began at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday near the area of Quincy and Joplin streets in Pittsburg after an officer attempted to pull over Pelican’s vehicle due to unmatched tags, KBI said in a news release.
A police pursuit ensued after Pelican's vehicle did not stop, KBI said. The vehicle eventually came to a stop near the intersection of East 540th Avenue and South 270th Street along the Kansas-Missouri state line, police said.
Pelican then abandoned the vehicle, allegedly with a shotgun in his hand, and ran east into a field, KBI said. The Pittsburg officer followed Pelican on foot into Barton County in Southwest Missouri, where shots were fired, striking the suspect, according to KBI.
It wasn't immediately clear from either KBI or Pittsburg police whether both the officer and the suspect fired their weapons, and from which weapon the suspect received the fatal gunshot wound.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that it will lead the investigation into the officer-involved shooting because it occurred in its jurisdiction.
The investigation is ongoing, and KBI said it would not release further information at this time. Calls to the Pittsburg Police Department from the Globe went unanswered Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.