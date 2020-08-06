PITTSBURG, Kan. — Police have identified the victim of an early-morning shooting Wednesday as Mark L. Owens, 58, of Pittsburg.
Owens was staying in a makeshift recreational vehicle at the Four Oaks RV Park, 721 W. 20th St., at the time of the shooting. He appeared to have suffered a single gunshot wound, and his body has been sent to Kansas City for an autopsy, police said.
Police previously said they were called to the RV park shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and found the victim dead at the scene of a gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700 or the tipline at 620-231-TIPS (8477).
