PITTSBURG, Kan. — Police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left one person dead.
Pittsburg police officers were called shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to the Pittsburg Park and Recreation RV Park, 721 W. 20th St, in response to an unresponsive man. Upon arrival, they found a male subject who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are "unknown at this point," and an investigation is underway. The body will be sent for an autopsy.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700 or the tipline at 620-231-TIPS (8477).
