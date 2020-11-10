PITTSBURG, Kan. — The city and engineering firm TranSystems will host an open house for the East Quincy Street improvement project from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at PittNaz Church, 816 E. Quincy St.
The purpose of the open house, offered in a come-and-go format, is to share plans, obtain feedback and answer questions. Consultants and city officials will address questions and concerns.
The project includes the reconstruction of East Quincy Street from Joplin Street to Rouse Street into a three-lane road with curb and gutter, an enclosed storm sewer and sidewalks on each side. The project is anticipated to begin in 2022. The city was awarded a $3.5 million cost-sharing grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation for the project.
Details: 620-231-4170.
