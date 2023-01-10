PITTSBURG, Kan. — One of the world’s top scientists doesn’t hail from a lab continents away, but from a university in Southeast Kansas.
Ram Gupta, an associate professor of chemistry at Pittsburg State University, has been named to the list of the top 2% of scientists in the world, according to a list released by Stanford University over the fall.
Compiled by a team of experts, Stanford’s list of the top scientists takes into account the number of a scientist’s papers that have been published, the number of citations that mention the scientist and the number of other researchers around the world who are following the scientist’s work.
Gupta has written approximately 250 papers that have been published and has over 8,000 citations. He has been recognized as having edited more than 20 books in the field of polymers and energy. He’s helped PSU attract several million dollars in grants from the National Science Foundation, Department of Energy and other agencies.
Being named as one of the top scientists in the world is a major achievement, Gupta said, but he’s mainly proud of his students and hopes this can help motivate them to do their best work.
“I came here for the chance to teach in addition to research,” he said in a statement. “The important thing with my previous jobs was that I was a scientist, doing research, but there was not much opportunity to be involved with students in daily activities.”
Gupta can often be found working with students at PSU’s Tyler Research Center, which houses the National Institute for Materials Advancement, previously known as the Kansas Polymer Research Center. He joined the university as an assistant professor in 2013 and now has his sights on becoming a full professor.
Gupta has the chance to live out both his dreams of conducting research and teaching students at PSU.
“I thought small universities are very good for that — teach them, mentor them in research activities,” Gupta said in the statement. “That’s what I wanted to do, and I thought this was a good opportunity.”
At the National Institute for Materials Advancements, students and scientists are researching sustainable materials and advances in the plastic circular economy. The overall goal is to develop new technologies that would diversify the regional workforce, support business relocations and startups, and result in new career opportunities.
With the support of fellow PSU faculty and staff, Gupta set out to develop the graduate level chemistry program. and he and his wife, Rajani, and their daughter, Anjali — now a senior at Pittsburg High School and one of his interns — began settling in to make Pittsburg home.
Gupta is originally from Uttar Pradesh, a state in northern India, where he earned a doctorate in chemistry from Banaras Hindu University and specialized in conducting polymers for use in electronic devices.
His interest in science was sparked when he was a young boy living in India. Gupta said that there has been a growing energy crisis in India, which has population of more than 1.4 billion, he wanted to explore alternative sources for power.
“There are lots of issues in India, and electricity is one of the major issues,” Gupta said. “We typically get three to four hours of electricity per day. That triggered me to work on renewable energy sources like batteries, supercapacitors and fuel cells, like how we can produce energy from water. Those are the things that motivated me to pursue science.”
In 2006, Gupta came to the United States, where he was an assistant research professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. He mainly conducted research and taught a few classes to undergraduate and graduate students. Then he served as a senior research scientist at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, North Carolina, and participated in groundbreaking research for the National Science Foundation, like developing products for biomedical applications.
In 2013, he was invited to join the faculty at PSU for the new Polymer Chemistry Initiative. PSU has allowed Gupta to teach in the chemistry department, have his own lab, and conduct research alongside students.
“I have had some pretty proud moments,” he said in the statement. “One of our students got admitted to Stanford, and another to Cal-Tech. You see students begin to get great ideas, to develop an understanding, and it’s amazing to see.”
In recent years, he has worked with other staff at the research center to develop a summer internship program for high school students and high school teachers, and has drawn graduate students from around the world.
He mentors them and works side by side with them in the lab. Together, they find ways to turn coffee grounds into batteries and soybean biowaste into flame retardant foam, among other processes.
“We want to take things people aren’t using and turn them into something valuable,” Gupta said in the statement. “This is what I’m teaching to my students — how to use science for the benefit of society.”
