PITTSBURG, Kan. — Safehouse Crisis Center will hold its annual Purple Light Nights campaign during October to recognize National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The national campaign involves stringing purple lights on the trees of downtown Pittsburg to raise awareness about domestic violence. Local businesses and organizations also are invited to light their storefronts in purple.
The campaign will kick off at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the All Aboard Center, 216 N. Broadway St. The community is invited to attend.
