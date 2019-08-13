Joplin's Planning and Zoning Commission will pass on recommendations to Joplin City Council to approve two zoning requests.
The panel voted Monday to recommend approval on a request by property developer Rick Benson to annex an apartment development Benson built southwest of 32nd Street and Duffy Drive in Wildwood Ranch.
Troy Bolander, the city's planning and development director, told the commission that Benson has built the apartments to city building code specifications. There is an existing agreement that Wildwood properties will be annexed when requested, he said.
The commission also recommended approval of a request by the city to vacate a utility easement northwest of the intersection of Newman Road and Range Line Road. The city has built a new sanitary sewer line on property west of Roper Honda, 902 N. Range Line Road, and wishes to vacate the easement where the old line is located because it will not be used anymore.
The commission also struck a request for a zoning change to property at 2307 Connecticut Ave. because the property owners, Charles and Connie Brewer, withdrew the application.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.