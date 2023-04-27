Plans are advancing for a B&B Theatres movie and entertainment center to be built in the 32nd Street Place development.
A public hearing was held Thursday by the city of Joplin’s tax increment finance board on an amendment to the developer’s tax increment finance district to add the movie theater into plans for the district.
Leslie Haase, the city’s finance director, told the TIF board that there were original plans to have a theater there but that had changed at one time. Now there is an agreement between Woodsonia Real Estate, the 32nd Street Place developer, and the B&B Theatres chain for the theater.
The two companies jointly announced in February a commitment to build a $33.6 million theater in the development. The TIF plan for the development needed to be amended to reflect that change.
The 32nd Street Place is located on 32nd Street and the newly rebuilt Hammons Boulevard. The theater is to be located on property north of apartment houses that are currently under construction on the east side of Hammons Boulevard. The TIF agreement still includes a Menards home improvement store and other commercial properties to be situated on the west side of Hammons Boulevard, north of Sam’s Club.
Woodsonia has been in talks with city officials for the city to front $1.8 million in costs for two pieces of the overall project. The developer has said that the city would be reimbursed over time for those costs from tax revenue collected in a community improvement district that also was established in the TIF district. The CID district can collect an extra 1-cent sales tax for district improvements.
The largest share of that cost would be about $1.3 million to build the parking lot and green space for the theater. The other $500,000 would provide financial assistance for the demolition of the old John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn property by a hotel development company.
Asked by the Globe when a proposed agreement for the financing plan would be heard by the City Council, Haase said it would be scheduled for a May 15 council meeting.
A hotel development group wants to take down the old vandalized and fire-damaged Hammons hotel and build two new hotels on the site.
Joplin’s Board of Adjustment recently approved a request for variances on building heights for the construction of two hotels on the property. The variances would allow the construction of four-story buildings for a new Tru Hilton Hotel and for a Courtyard by Marriott Hotel. The existing height limit allows three stories.
Action by the city’s Building Board of Appeals to declare the damaged hotel a dangerous building has been pending for two years as developers assessed what to do with the property.
The developer on the Holiday Inn project, Aaron Gumpenberger of HDDA LLC in Nashville, Tennessee, told the Globe in November that extensive evaluation was done to determine if the hotel building could be remodeled as another hotel. It was decided that reworking the property was not financially feasible, he said.
The theater planned for Joplin would offer some amenities not found in its other area cinemas, B&B said in the February announcement.
Plans call for the theater to have eight curved wall-to-wall screens featuring laser projection, heated leather recliners, and a surround sound system in every auditorium.
An expanded concession stand would serve traditional movie food and drinks, but hot food and adult beverages also will be available.
A family arcade center and party room as well as an outdoor patio area are planned for the theater.
The Woodsonia developer, asked at a City Council meeting earlier this year if the Menards construction is scheduled, said the Menards chain told him store construction would be scheduled in the company’s 2023 budget, but Woodsonia does not know whether that took place.
A TIF district allows half of new taxes generated by a development to be used to repay the cost of construction of streets and other infrastructure to support the development for up to 20 years. When those costs are repaid, all the taxes collected go back to the taxing entities, which include school districts, the city and the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.