The Southeast Kansas Humane Society in Pittsburg remains closed to the public and still conducts adoptions by appointment only.
But despite the ongoing pandemic, there’s now a glimmer of hope: The shelter recently announced that volunteer dog walkers are finally able to return. Director Jasmine Kyle said it will be the first time any volunteers have been on the shelter property since last March.
“This is the first step for volunteers returning,” she said. “It’s kind of the first slice of normality.”
As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in the Four-State Area and more people sign up to get vaccinated, groups across the region are slowly reopening to the public. For many nonprofits that have been closed for the better part of a year, this means that they’re bringing back their programs, services and volunteer opportunities. and for event organizers, it means that major community get-togethers are being planned again after having been canceled last year.
A boost for charities
Many nonprofits are eyeing a return to normalcy by slowly relaunching programs and allowing volunteer help again.
COVID-19 cases have been declining in Crawford County, and staff at the Southeast Kansas Humane Society are among those who have received their first doses of vaccinations, making their board of directors comfortable enough to allow volunteers to start coming back to walk dogs.
“We’ve missed the volunteers, and the dogs have missed them,” Kyle said. “We do our best to make sure everyone has enrichment activities, but nothing beats them seeing other people. We are absolutely looking for volunteers to sign up for dog walking.”
Volunteers can sign up to walk dogs from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays or Sundays. Only two to three volunteers will be allowed per time slot. Masks are required.
“If this goes well, hopefully in the near future we can allow more volunteer opportunities to return,” Kyle said.
Volunteers also have been limited on builds with the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity for the past year, but as cases decline, additional volunteer workdays now are being considered, said Scott Clayton, executive director.
“We take a lot of precautions and safety concerns in mind,” he said. “We’re looking forward to providing that volunteer opportunity more and more in the days ahead. We get closer every day to where we can operate like we have in the past.”
Some groups that had closed their doors entirely to the public are inching toward reopening and bringing back their services.
The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin closed March 19, 2020, and only reopened to the public in late January. The Missouri Department of Conservation, which operates the nature center, is gradually starting in-person programs again and limited outdoor programs with registration. Virtual programs also will continue.
“The factors that allowed us to reopen were that we met the thresholds the state put out — our cases per 100,000 had to drop below 350, and the positivity rate had to be below 15%,” said Tim Smith, an education administrative specialist with the state department. “Once we hit that threshold and stayed under that for two weeks, then we reopened.”
After approximately a year of being closed, senior centers in Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, Carthage, Neosho, Lamar and Noel are planning a soft reopening in early May. Each building, once open, will hold specific activities on certain days of the week.
“We’re so excited,” Tammy Virgin, director of the Joplin Senior Center, told the Globe in mid-March when the reopening announcement was made. “We’re all going to be very happy to be able to open (the center) back up and to see everyone more often, that’s for sure. They’re my family.”
Community events
After a year in which most major community events were canceled to help curb the spread of the virus, organizers are giving the green light to their 2021 events.
Among them is Southwest Missouri’s largest parade, the highlight of Carthage’s Maple Leaf Festival. The festival typically fills the month of October with activities, including a lobster boil, beauty pageants, dog show, carnival cruise-in and lip-sync competition, and the parade traditionally takes place the third Saturday of October.
But the parade in 2020 was canceled after organizers received just three entries and no marching bands, a far cry from the 150 entries and bands it usually attracts.
“This year, we are hopefully looking and planning on everything being back to normal,” said Mark Elliff, president of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce. “There have already been schools calling and saying, ‘Hey, are we going to have the band competition this year?’ That’s a good sign.”
There will still be a few changes, Elliff said. The entire downtown square will be closed, with vendors safely spread out. The parade route also will be modified to encourage social distancing.
No worries, Elliff said: “The parade is known as the longest parade in Southwest Missouri, and it still will be the longest parade in Southwest Missouri.”
Angela Meyer, the Little Balkans Days Festival coordinator, confirmed what many people in Southeast Kansas were hoping to hear with five little words: “We know we’re back on.” Pittburg’s premier festival, set to run Aug. 30 through Sept. 5, is being organized in conjunction with the Crawford County Health Department to ensure the public’s safety, she said.
One big change for this year is that the festival, which was first held in September 1984, will expand from the traditional three days to an entire week, with free educational activities, outdoor concerts and a cruise night. Vendor fees will be slashed in half.
The Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival, the largest of its type in the region, was canceled last year. But this year’s 24th annual festival, which brings 15,000 to 20,000 people to Center Creek Park, is set for Sept. 25. There will also be a jamboree to kick off the weekend at the Carl Junction High School auditorium. Attendees can anticipate music, games, food and fellowship.
One of Neosho’s biggest public events, Celebrate Neosho, also is back on track after the pandemic canceled everything but its fireworks display last year. This year, both the festival and fireworks will take place on June 26. A few months later, the city’s annual Fall Festival, which was dramatically scaled back in 2020, will take place without any visible restrictions on Oct. 2. City officials are currently taking applications for vendors.
The Mount Vernon-based Apple Butter Makin’ Days is set for Oct. 8-10. This will be the 55th year for the event, which launched in the late 1960s and centers on the cooking of apple butter on the city’s square. While no restrictions are planned this year, there will be an increased presence of hand washing and sanitation stations throughout the area.
One long-established event, Marian Days, is still up in the air for 2021. The pandemic last fall shuttered the religious pilgrimage, which draws tens of thousands of Catholics of Vietnamese heritage to Carthage.
“No decision has been made,” said the Rev. John Paul Tran, provincial minister at the Carthage monastery. “We will give our answer on May 15 if we will have Marian Days 2021 or not.” That decision will be based on public safety, he said, since the “health of the participants is our utmost concern.”
Vaccines are key
Health experts remain cautious about communities’ plans to reopen, despite falling COVID-19 cases and the increasing number of people getting vaccinated. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, has said he isn’t ready to declare the nation has turned the corner on the outbreak.
But vaccinations are an important step toward reopening, said Ryan Talken, the Joplin Health Department director.
While the Joplin Plan for Response and Recovery largely addresses recommendations for businesses and organizations to safely be open, “vaccines protect the individual and people around them,” Talken said. “It keeps the virus from spreading to others. It makes a person feel more comfortable. We encourage people to wear masks, but that is a recommendation. There is no mask mandate now.”
The city’s plan is still in force in Phase 2, Step 4, though the City Council on March 1 amended some regulations in that phase. Among the changes: The mass gathering limit of 250 people was lifted for outdoor events. Social distancing where possible is still encouraged, as are other precautions, such as frequent hand washing, use of sanitizer and the wearing of masks when close to other people.
While the council removed all occupancy and social distancing restrictions for places of worship, residents must still observe other requirements or recommendations, such as using no-contact methods of collecting tithes and not passing around sacraments or communion. Occupancy limits also were lifted for theaters that reopen, though they must still provide social distancing among the audience by leaving at least 6 feet of space between groups of patrons.
“On the business side, COVID-19 or not, we would encourage businesses to sanitize surfaces that are commonly touched and have hand sanitizer available to employees and nonemployees,” Talken said. “Those surfaces include counters, doors, handles, restrooms and water fountains and all equipment and surfaces, including pay stations and seats.”
As for the status of virus cases, “our COVID-19 numbers are definitely improved,” Talken said. “We are still getting cases every day, but they are greatly improved from where they were. With spring break, we will be monitoring for a spike and hoping we won’t have a spike.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.