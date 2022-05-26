A Reeds woman accepted a plea offer Thursday and was granted a suspended imposition of sentence on a charge that she gave her 9-year-old son a loaded firearm her boyfriend had ditched at her feet during an outing at the circus and told the boy to go hide it in their car.
Jessica V. Cancinos, 29, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced count of misdemeanor child endangerment in a plea deal placing her on probation for two years with the requirement that she complete gun safety and parenting classes. She had been facing a felony count of endangerment.
Cancinos and her boyfriend, Bennie Diaz, 34, took her four young children a year ago to a circus in the parking lot of the Napa Auto Parts store in Webb City, where Diaz approached a security officer who was openly carrying a firearm and struck up a conversation about his gun, during which he pulled up his shirt to show the security officer that he, too, was carrying a handgun.
Webb City police subsequently received a call about an intoxicated man with a firearm at the circus. Officers tried to make contact with Diaz as he emerged from the circus tent, but he fled back inside and was not detained until he came back out no longer armed, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Police made contact with Cancinos after hearing that a child had been seen running from the circus with a handgun. She told police that Diaz had thrown the gun at her feet and fled, and that she then gave it to her son to take to the car.
The gun, a 9 mm pistol, was found to have a round in the chamber and 11 more rounds in its magazine.
Diaz was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm in the incident. Those charges were dismissed in a plea agreement in November on charges he had been facing for an aggravated felony offense of driving while intoxicated in December 2019. He was sentenced Feb. 28 to seven years in prison in the drunken-driving case.
