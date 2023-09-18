A 35-year-old man took a plea offer Monday in a Joplin drug trafficking case and was granted a suspended sentence and probation.
Kevin M. Miller pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to possession of a controlled substance in a plea bargain dismissing a more serious offense of second-degree trafficking in drugs and a related misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and calling for a suspended sentence.
Judge David Mouton accepted the plea deal and assessed Miller an underlying sentence of five years, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
The conviction pertains to a pedestrian check conducted by a Joplin police officer Jan. 2, 2022, on Picher Avenue at 10th Street. Miller had an active warrant at the time and was placed under arrest, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
A search of his person during the arrest turned up two small plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as two syringes containing liquid substances, according to the affidavit.
