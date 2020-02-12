Joplin police said Thursday that a rumored attempted abduction in Joplin was determined not to be such an attempt, and also was not related to a reported attempted abduction that took place in Miami, Oklahoma.
Police said the Joplin incident took place around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lion's Stop, 3525 Newman Road. A woman was fueling her vehicle there when she was approached by a second woman who asked for money and then for a credit card to use for fuel. The first woman called police after having seen a report of an attempted abduction in Miami last month.
Joplin police detectives said video surveillance from Lion's Stop showed that the second woman asked "multiple people" on the property for money and actually leaves after a few minutes when she is given money by another customer.
"Currently, the Joplin Police Department has no reason to believe that the female on the Lion's Stop lot was attempting to abduct anyone," police said in a statement posted to their Facebook page.
