Police announced Tuesday that their investigation has determined that the Monday morning shooting deaths of a Webb City dentist and her husband are a case of murder-suicide.
Police Chief Don Melton said Windell D. Glass, 55, is believed to have shot and killed his estranged wife, Camille E. Hostetter, 45, in the dental office where they worked at 3100 E. Zora St. He then killed himself with the same handgun, Melton said.
Hostetter filed for divorce in February, according to Jasper County Circuit Court records. Glass had been living in Pittsburg, Kansas, while she resided in Joplin. But they continued working together at the dental practice, where he served as building coordinator and caretaker, according to police.
Emergency help was called to the office at 9:13 a.m. Monday when an office staff member discovered the bodies in an upstairs room. The two were deceased when police and emergency medical technicians arrived.
Melton said there were staff members and patients present in the dental office downstairs when the shootings took place upstairs. But no one heard the shots in the rather large building in which the dental office is located, he said.
"No one else apparently was upstairs," Melton said.
He said a staff member later went looking for Hostetter and came upon the bodies. Glass left no note explaining his actions, according to Melton. A handgun was found near the bodies, along with other evidence of a murder-suicide, he said.
"We had conclusive evidence at the scene that really left no doubt," Melton said.
The names of the deceased were withheld Monday while notifications of family members were being made.
"We send our condolences and prayers with the Hostetter and Glass families and ask the public to allow them to grieve this tragedy in private," Melton said in the news release.
He also expressed gratitude for the assistance the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug & Crime Control, the Joplin Police Department and the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force provided the investigation.
