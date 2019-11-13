Joplin police are investigating the cause of death of a man whose body was found in a freezer at a home at 2602 S. Vermont Ave.
Police said in a statement that they obtained a search warrant for the house on Tuesday after information was given to them during an investigation into an arson case at a neighboring location, 2605 S. New Hampshire Ave.
Investigators were talking to residents in the neighborhood on Monday about the arson case when they were told that there was a deceased person inside the Vermont Avenue house, police said.
An autopsy will be conducted, according to the police statement.
Identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin and confirmation of the identity of the victim.
People with information about the case may contact police Sgt. Austin Wolf, 417-623-3131, ext. 881, or by email at awolf@joplinmo.org.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
