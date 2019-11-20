The Joplin Police Department is asking members of the public to avoid McClelland Park as it investigates the sound of gun shots.
Officers at about 12:07 p.m. were dispatched to 4432 S. McClelland Ave in response to a suicidal person calling the police, according to a press release issued by the department.
A car believed to belong to the caller was spotted by officers who then heard several gun shots, according to the release. In response, the department's SWAT team was dispatched. As of 1 p.m., a search was being conducted.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
