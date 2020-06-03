A 2-year-old Joplin boy who was hospitalized in critical condition in a suspected case of child abuse has died, police said today.
The child, Jameson Long, died Tuesday night at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City as he was being treated for his injuries, Joplin police said. An autopsy has been scheduled.
A prior investigation of the child's injuries led to the arrest earlier this week of Brian M. O'Grodnick, 22, of Joplin. He was charged Monday with four counts of felony child abuse, although those charges pertain to instances of alleged abuse in April and May and do not pertain to any alleged abuse of the boy this past weekend.
The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
