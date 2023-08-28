Police were called Saturday afternoon to Papa Murphy's pizza store in Joplin for a reported robbery by a man armed with a handgun.
The lone employee on duty told officers that a man entered the business at 2640 E. 32nd St. a few minutes after noon Saturday, displayed a handgun and demanded that the store's safe be opened.
Sgt. Jason Stump said the gunman left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No shots were fired and no injuries reported in the holdup that remained under investigation Monday.
