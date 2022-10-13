A 58-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night when Joplin police found a gun and some drugs in a backpack he was carrying.
Sgt. Jason Stump said Fredrick B. Utter Sr. was stopped near West Seventh Street and Byers Avenue for riding a bicycle with no lights at night.
Stump said that in the course of detaining Utter, an officer found 10 grams of methamphetamine, some marijuana, a drug pipe and a handgun in the backpack.
Utter was charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
