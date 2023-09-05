A Joplin police officer sustained an injury to his shoulder during a struggle with a suspect he was arresting Sunday morning for trespassing at the Petro truck stop on the city's southwest side.
Officer Chandler Connell was one of three officers who made contact with Josiah D. Riff, 31, of Edmond, Oklahoma, regarding a trespassing complaint. Connell was injured in a struggle with Riff when he got in his vehicle and tried to leave the truck stop at 4369 Missouri Highway 43.
Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said Connell was treated at a local hospital. Riff was arrested, and felony charges were being sought on him for second-degree assault of a special victim and resisting arrest in addition to a misdemeanor charge of trespassing.
