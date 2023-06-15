A time of friendship, community and culture are all part of the contemporary tradition known as powwows for area tribal nations.
For Wyandotte Nation members, the powwow is a time for families to gather and enjoy dancing as a community.
“At a powwow, we typically have thousands of people over the weekend,” said Kim Garcia, Wyandotte Nation cultural preservation officer. “There are different styles of dances for both men and women. Most powwows today are contests for each category. There will also be opportunities for anyone to come out to dance for fun.”
Crystal Walters, community tourism manager for Cherokee Nation, said her tribe’s powwow, which takes place during the Cherokee Nation holiday weekend, is an intertribal gathering that includes dancing, singing and drum circles.
“We welcome in other tribes and fellowship with other tribes, who do the same for us,” Walters said. “It allows us to keep the bond between tribes because, at the end of the day, we are all brothers and sisters.”
Walters said fellowship has played a key role in Indigenous history, as natives would gather for visiting and meals, as they developed friendships.
Beyond dancing at the national holiday, Walters said Cherokees will gather to tell stories in order to keep the tribe’s traditions and culture alive.
“We have a rich history, and I think it (the Cherokee national holiday) helps us show even though we’ve gone through a lot, we are building our nation’s strength and sovereignty,” Walters said. “We are traditional people, making progress in a modern world and looking toward the future.
“It helps us keep our stories alive, so we can stand strong. Doing this helps us for the next seven generations.”
Upcoming powwows
• Miami Nation’s 22nd powwow: June 23-24, Miami, Oklahoma.
• Quapaw Nation’s 151st gathering: July 1-4, Quapaw, Oklahoma.
• Wyandotte Nation’s 32nd annual powwow: Sept. 8-10, Wyandotte, Oklahoma.
• Cherokee Nation’s 75th national holiday: Aug. 31-Sept. 3, Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
