Volunteers have started remaking the grounds of the Joplin History and Mineral Museum with native plants and flowers.
Nearly two dozen people gathered on Friday to install the first round of the initial makeover. Compost was shoveled onto the museum’s flower beds and seeds of various native prairie plants were sowed in the beds and on the grounds to the north and south sides of the museum building in Schifferdecker Park.
In April and May, one-year flower starts will be planted in the gardens. There will be a gardening day announced for volunteers to come and help.
In the fall, native grasses will be added to the grounds.
It’s a project inspired by museum employee Christine Allgood. She is concerned about the dwindling habitat of Monarch butterflies and listing of the native American insect as an endangered species. Allgood contacted the Missouri Prairie Foundation and the Master Naturalists to see if those organizations would help and they did, providing the seeds and bringing volunteers.
A crew that included a representative of the the foundation, a couple of residents, some members of the local Missouri Master Naturalists organization, and Liberty Utilities workers assembled Friday morning to do the work. The city’s parks and recreation department brought equipment to scoop the compost.
There are advantages to installing native species, Allgood said.
“You mow it twice a year. That’s considerably less than they’re having to mow now. and it’s landscaping that you don’t have to water because the native plants kind of fend for themselves. That is the hope, that it will be very low upkeep, and a lot less work for the parks department,” she said. “We won’t have to do any spraying with pesticides and that kind of thing.”
In addition, it will add another educational component to the museum.
“The Missouri Conservation Department and the Missouri Master Naturalists are wanting to do some educational programs here. and then we’ll have signage about the benefits of pollinators and the benefits of native plants.”
Though the small grounds around the museum won’t add a lot of acreage to Missouri’s natural habitats, the space can teach the value of preserving habitat for pollinators, such as butterflies and bees, Allgood said.
“We have all kinds of school groups that come through and this is another element of education that will go outside the museum’s doors. So we felt it was a good component of a museum.”
The prairie foundation has been working with the city of Joplin since 2014 to restore prairie sites and to supplant mowed parks lands with native prairie plots and wildflowers.
The first project took place in the area of 15th to 20th Street east of Murphy Boulevard when about a 1.5-acre patch of prairie became visible after surrounding trees were damaged by the 2011 tornado. The prairie foundation cleared debris and rid the property of invasive plants and established what is now called the Joplin Prairie Tract.
Since then, more than 50 acres of public parks here have been converted to prairie tracts.
