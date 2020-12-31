WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Praying Hands Monument, originally constructed in 1973, will undergo structural renovation work.
The Dawson Heritage Foundation has contracted with Midland Enterprises to stabilize the monument’s substructure.
The contractor will place a new reinforced concrete base inside the substructure to serve as a foundation for the new structural retrofits. Existing horizontal bracing beams will get new steel supports that will rest on top of the new concrete base. New steel members will be designed and added as required.
Following internal stabilization work, tuck-pointing will be completed and a new moisture barrier will be created. North Fork Structural Engineering will be onsite during the renovation work to ensure structural requirements are met and to document the renovation work for future monument care.
The renovation work is expected to take about one month to complete. Work is anticipated to begin in January.
