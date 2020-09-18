PITTSBURG, Kan. — Axe Library at Pittsburg State University will host “The Long Road to Women’s Suffrage in Kansas,” a presentation and discussion by Diane Eickhoff, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Live seating for 50 people in the Linda & Lee Scott Performance Hall in the Bicknell Center for the Arts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to members of the community who are without access to the internet. The presentation space in the basement in Axe Library will be host an additional 30 individuals. Masks will be required at both locations.
For those with internet access, the presentation can be viewed via Zoom at pittstate.zoom.us/j/96469619928.
The presentation will explore the individuals who challenged the powerful interests opposed to electoral reform, and other “firsts” that women achieved on the road to suffrage. It is part of Humanities Kansas's Movement of Ideas Speakers Bureau.
Details: 620-235-4885.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.