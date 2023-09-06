A 42-year-old defendant took a plea offer this week sending him to prison for 10 years for the severe beating of another man a year ago in Joplin.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane assessed Richard G. McCarty the prison term at a plea hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
McCarty, who pleaded guilty to a reduced count of second-degree assault, was sentenced as a prior and persistent offender with credit for having already served 394 days in jail awaiting resolution of the case. He had been facing a charge of first-degree assault, which can carry from 10 to 30 years behind bars.
The conviction pertains to an assault of Phillip Hunter on Aug. 5, 2022, at the victim’s residence in Joplin.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Hunter’s daughter went to the residence to check on him after reading on Facebook that he had been assaulted. The defendant, who answered the door, appeared to be high on drugs, according to the affidavit.
The daughter found her father lying on the floor of the kitchen with both eyes swollen shut, bloody lips and bruised and cut arms and torso. He was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin for treatment of his injuries.
The affidavit states that Hunter told police McCarty had assaulted him. The affidavit states that McCarty was unable to provide a statement to police due to his intoxicated state.
Court records state that McCarty has convictions in Newton County for unlawful use of a weapon in 1997 and in Ottawa County, Oklahoma, for possession of a stolen vehicle in 2009. He also was charged in 2021 with first-degree domestic assault and kidnapping of his girlfriend, charges that were dismissed due to her unwillingness to testify against him.
