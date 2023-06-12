A Jasper County judge assessed a Joplin man five years in prison at a sentencing hearing Monday on his convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson sentenced Justin S. Hylton, 41, to concurrent terms of five years on the firearm offense and four years for resisting arrest in connection with a police vehicle pursuit Nov. 14, 2020.
Hylton pleaded guilty to the charge Aug. 29 of last year in a plea agreement dismissing a related misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated. But he then failed to show up for sentencing in October, and a warrant was issued for his arrest that was not served on him until Thursday of last week.
The convictions pertain to a Duquesne police officer's attempt to stop a pickup truck Hylton was driving and an ensuing high-speed pursuit. A probable-cause affidavit states that a police officer who subsequently conducted sobriety tests on him at the Joplin City Jail believed he was under the influence of narcotics at the time.
The arrest also led to a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm because Hylton has prior felony convictions and cannot legally possess firearms.
Judge Dean Dankelson ordered that the two concurrent sentences run consecutively to any sentence the defendant receives in a pending case in Arkansas and that he be given credit for having served 390 days in jail before failing to appear for sentencing last year.
