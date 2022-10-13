PITTSBURG, Kan. — Organist Joseph Adam will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pittsburg State University as part of the Solo & Chamber Music Series under the direction of the PSU department of music.
The concert at PSU will be held in the Sharon Kay Dean Recital Hall in McCray Hall.
Adam holds the position of director of music at Saint James Cathedral in Seattle, Washington. He is a prize winner in numerous competitions, including the prestigious St. Albans International Organ Competition. A past dean of the Seattle chapter of the American Guild of Organists, he served as chair of the performances committee for the 2000 and 2022 national conventions in Seattle.
He was one of three organists invited to perform on the Rosales/Glatter-Götz organ at Disney Hall in Los Angeles as part of the 2004 National Convention of the American Guild of Organists, a performance that has been featured on the nationally syndicated radio program Pipe Dreams.
Ticket prices range from $10-$15 and can be purchased online at www.pittstate.edu/music or by calling the Department of Music at 620-235-4466.
Other Solo & Chamber concerts coming up this season include:
• The arx duo, Nov. 11.
• Peter Steiner, trombone, Jan. 20, 2023.
• Calidore String Quartet, Feb. 17, 2023.
• Tapestry, March 31, 2023.
Details: www.pittstate.edu/music/solo-and-chamber-music-series.html.
Area theaters slate movie screenings
“Halloween Ends” (R), “Amsterdam” (R), “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” (PG), “Terrifier 2” (NR), “Bros” (R), “Smile,” (R), “Don’t Worry Darling” (R), “Jeepers Creepers Reborn” (R), “Barbarian” (R), “The invitation” (PG-13), and “Top Gun: Maverick” (PG-13), are showing at Regal Northstar 14 in Joplin.
“Battleground” (NR), “Vesper” (NR), and “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” (R), are showing at Bookhouse Cinema in Joplin.
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” (PG) is showing at the Route 66 Movie Theater in Webb City.
“Halloween Ends” (R), “Amsterdam” (R), “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” (PG), and “Smile,” (R), are showing at Neosho Cinema 6.
“Halloween Ends” (R), “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” (PG), and “Smile,” (R), are showing at the Miami Complex.
“Halloween Ends” (R), “Amsterdam” (R), “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” (PG), “Smile” (R), “Don’t Worry Darling” (R), “The Woman King” (PG-13), and “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (PG), are showing at the AMC Classic Pittsburg 8 in Pittsburg, Kansas.
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” (PG), is showing at the Plaza Theater in Lamar.
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” (PG), and “Jumanji” (PG), are showing at the Barco Drive-In in Lamar.
