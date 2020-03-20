In order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and comply with Joplin’s temporary ordinance limiting the size of public gatherings, Pro Musica has canceled its April 24 concert featuring the Brubeck Brothers Quartet.
Executive Director Deborah Billings said every effort will be made to reschedule the concert at a later date.
Anyone who had already bought tickets can call the Pro Musica office at 417-625-1822 to make arrangements for a refund.
