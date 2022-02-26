Johannes Brahms, Robert Schumann, Richard Strauss, Hans Zimmer and the great Ludwig van Beethoven — over the ages, Germany continues to spawn an overwhelming number of classically trained musicians whose works stand the test of time.
Fresh off a 4,252-mile journey from Hamburg, Germany, the decorated Morgenstern Trio — Catherine Klipfel on piano, Stefan Hempel on violin and Emanuel Wehse on cello — will bring the best of those German greats and their Classical and Romantic-period music to audiences gathered on the Ozark Christian College campus this Thursday.
The free concert — set for 7 p.m. inside the college’s chapel, 1111 N. Main St. — will feature a portion from Beethoven’s “Gassenhauer” as well as Schumann’s Piano Trio No. 2.
The trio, whose name comes from popular 19th-century German poet Christian Morgenstern, won the prestigious Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trip Award in 2010. Since then, the group has performed in famed American venues such as the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and at New York City’s Carnegie Hall.
The trio will be "making their Pro Musica series debut," executive director Emlyn Johnson said. "We are so excited to welcome such a wonderfully talented trio of performers playing a program that will certainly delight and inspire our audience. We are thrilled to host such an esteemed ensemble in Joplin."
The trio’s appearance is supported by the Vivian Leon Fund for the Musical Arts with additional support from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Missouri Arts Council and area residents.
This is the latest concert in the 2021-22 Pro Musica season, which has seen a full return to live music following the suspension of the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pro Musica officials said masks are required for all attendees 2 and older at Thursday's performance.
Details: 417-625-1822.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.