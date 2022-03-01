The Jasper County prosecutor’s concern with putting a 12-year-old girl through the trauma of testifying at trial led to a plea offer this week granting probation to the man who sexually abused her.
Kristopher G. Cole, 31, of Joplin, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced count of third-degree child molestation in a plea deal dismissing two more serious counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old and permitting a suspended sentence and probation.
The victim in the case disclosed to child abuse investigators at the Children’s Center in Joplin three years ago that Cole had been sexually abusing her for the better part of a year, starting when she was 8 or 9 years old.
But she struggled at a preliminary hearing in August 2019 — when she was 10 years old — to repeat those disclosures and articulate all that he allegedly did to her. Prosecutor Theresa Kenney acknowledged Tuesday that the girl’s fragility as a witness remains an issue in the case, leading to the decision to make the plea offer to Cole.
“I had some real concerns,” Kenney said. “She had a very difficult time discussing what had happened to her at the preliminary hearing. I just did not feel it was in her best interests to put her through a trial.”
Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea arrangement and sentenced Cole to an underlying term of 10 years on the conviction for molestation but suspended execution of the sentence and placed him on supervised probation for five years.
While on probation, the defendant must complete 76 hours of community service and submit to a sex offender treatment program within 60 days of his sentencing. Kenney said he also will be prohibited from any contact with the victim and be required to comply with the state’s sex offender registration laws.
Kenney tried to lessen the ordeal of testifying for the girl at the preliminary hearing in 2019 by having her forensic interviewer from the Children’s Center testify as to the substance of her disclosures.
The prosecutor then had the girl take the witness stand and asked her if she had told the interviewer the truth, and she said she had. But when Cole’s public defender cross-examined her, she was slow to respond to some questions, had difficulty being specific about her allegations and could offer no explanation why she had not told her mother about the abuse for more than a year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.