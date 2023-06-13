A rural Carthage man received probation when he pleaded guilty this week to an amended count of domestic assault in a case where he had been charged with felony child abuse for punching a nephew in the stomach.
David N. Daughenbaugh Jr., 50, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree domestic assault in a plea agreement calling for a suspended sentence.
Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and assessed Daughenbaugh five years with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, Daughenbaugh punched his nephew Nov. 17 while babysitting him at his residence on Country Club Road.
One of Daughenbaugh's own children called the Jasper County Sheriff's Department to report the matter and told an investigator that the defendant was mad because the nephew would not take a nap. Another of his children indicated that it was not the first time that he had struck the boy, whose age is redacted on court records.
