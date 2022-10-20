A Joplin woman was granted probation this week when she agreed to plead guilty to a felony child endangerment charge.
Kasey D.P. Reasner, 25, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of first-degree child endangerment in a plea agreement calling for a suspended imposition of sentence. Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years.
The conviction stems from a possible drug overdose call that drew Joplin police to Reasner's home Sept. 17, 2020.
A probable-cause affidavit states that she was found unconscious on a bed after having consumed too much alcohol. Her 3-year-old child, who had been unable to awaken her, sought help from a relative down the street.
Witnesses told police that Reasner often drank to the point of passing out and that her child had walked away from home several times previously when the child could not wake her mother.
