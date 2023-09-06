A 40-year-old Joplin man pleaded down to a misdemeanor Tuesday in a felony domestic assault case and was placed on probation.
Harry L. Vinson pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to fourth-degree domestic assault in a plea deal calling for a suspended jail sentence of one year and was placed on probation for two years by Judge Gayle Crane. He had been facing a felony count of second-degree domestic assault.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, Vinson assaulted his pregnant girlfriend on Dec. 28, 2021, at her residence in the 600 block of South Moffet Avenue in Joplin.
The document alleges that he grabbed her by her hair and began throwing her around before putting his hands to her throat and choking her and then throwing her to the ground. She did not require medical attention following the assault, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.