A 37-year-old defendant pleaded guilty this week to attempted statutory rape of an underage girl in a plea deal granting a suspended sentence and probation.
Bobby R. King, of Joplin, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to attempted second-degree statutory rape and was sentenced by Judge David Mouton to a suspended term of four years with five years of supervised probation.
King was arrested Aug. 31 of last year after an investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department of an incident at a rural address where he had touched a girl under the age of 17 and tried to convince her to have sex with him.
A probable-cause affidavit states the girl told him that was not a good idea but that he insisted it was fine and pulled some of her clothes off while dropping his own pants. At that point, the girl's mother entered the bedroom where they were, saw them with their pants off and demanded to know what King thought he was doing.
The affidavit states that the defendant pulled his pants back up and left the residence without saying a word.
