MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lockwood man pleaded guilty this week to a reduced charge in a vehicular assault case and was placed on probation.
Brett J. Walton, 22, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to an amended count of second-degree assault in a plea agreement dismissing related counts of armed criminal action and property damage, and allowing a suspended imposition of sentence.
The defendant initially faced a count of first-degree assault in connection with an incident March 28, 2020, during which he purportedly went to the home of his stepfather in Monett and threw a brick at the stepfather's pickup truck.
The stepfather and the stepfather's mother pursued Walton in an effort to obtain his license plate number and report it to police, and what the stepfather's mother termed "road games" ensued. The stepfather's mother eventually passed Walton in her car and stopped, and he rammed her from behind, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Circuit Judge David Cole accepted the defendant's plea bargain and placed him on supervised probation for five years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.