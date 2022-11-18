MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 32-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in rural Aurora domestic assault case and was granted a suspended sentence and probation.
John J. Bradley was charged with first-degree domestic assault in the wake of a disturbance Jan. 1 during which he threw a running chainsaw at his father and then chased him with it, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Bradley pleaded guilty Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to a reduced charge of second-degree domestic assault in a plea deal calling for a suspended sentence. Judge David Cole sentenced the defendant to four years, but suspended execution of the sentence and placed him on supervised probation instead for five years.
