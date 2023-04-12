A 39-year-old man who set his residence on fire three years ago in Webb City was granted probation and ordered to pay the dwelling's owner $5,100 in restitution when he took a plea deal this week in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Daniel B. Mart, 39, pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge of first-degree property damage in a plea deal calling for a suspended sentence and dismissing other charges he faced from a domestic disturbance a week before the fire. He had been facing a count of second-degree arson.
Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea bargain and assessed Mart four years on the property damage conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years with the restitution order.
Mart was living at 515 N. Main St. in Webb City when he set the fire May 31, 2020. A probable-cause affidavit filed with the arson charge states that the defendant had been refusing to take his medication around the time of the fire, resulting in tirades and destruction of property.
A week before the fire, police were called to the address when Mart threatened to kill his wife and their dog while armed with a knife, according to another probable-cause affidavit. The document states that he was "stabbing items in the home" just before issuing the threat to kill his wife and that he kicked a puppy across the floor.
When police arrived on the scene, he purportedly threw a can at an officer and advanced toward them with the knife in his hands before retreating back inside his home.
He was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and animal abuse on that occasion. Those charges were dismissed in this week's plea deal.
