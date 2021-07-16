MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — An Everton man who pulled a gun from his waistband while running from deputies received probation this week when he accepted a plea offer on a variety of felony counts.
Westly B. Louderback, 40, entered an Alford plea Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of resisting arrest and single counts of possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked stemming from three separate arrests in 2019.
An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledged the likelihood of a conviction if the matter were to proceed to trial.
His plea agreement with the Lawrence County prosecutor's office called for suspended sentences and probation. Judge David Cole assessed the defendant 20 years on each of the assault counts, seven years on the possession count and four years each on the weapon, resisting arrest and driving offenses with execution of the sentences suspended.
The most serious offense, the assault charges, stemmed from an incident on July 13, 2019, when Louderback tried to flee a deputy who attempted to stop the motorcycle he was riding because he had an outstanding warrant.
A probable-cause affidavit states that he at first tried to take off on the motorcycle, but it died and he got off and fled on foot. While running, he pulled a gun from his waistband, which he subsequently dropped and was detained with the help of other deputies, according to the affidavit.
