MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 39-year-old mother pleaded guilty this week to a reduced charge in an Aurora child abuse case and was granted probation.
Aleta D. Pollard pleaded guilty to a felony count of child endangerment in a plea agreement dismissing a misdemeanor count of endangerment and allowing a suspended imposition of sentence with probation. She had been facing a felony count of child abuse and neglect in the case.
Circuit Court Judge David Munton granted Pollard the suspended imposition of sentence and placed her on supervised probation for five years.
The conviction stems from charges filed in 2019 when Aurora police responded to a call reporting a young child running along a street near a busy intersection. The child proved to be autistic, could not answer questions and had visible bruising, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
A subsequent call reporting a child missing from an address on Myrtle Street helped police learn where the child belonged. A sibling, who had been left in charge of the child and two other young children by their mother while she was in Springfield, told police he thought the child was asleep.
The oldest boy told police that their mother worked and resided in Springfield, and would come see him and his brothers and buy them food on her days off.
Their residence lacked furniture and the children told police they slept on the floor. Those and other concerns with their living conditions eventually led to removal of the children from the home.
