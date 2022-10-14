MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 67-year-old Lawrence County man facing charges of trafficking in methamphetamine pleaded down to two lesser felony counts this week and was granted suspended sentences with probation.
Freddie Jensen Sr., of rural Aurora, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm in a plea agreement dismissing three other counts, including second-degree trafficking in drugs, and allowing the suspended sentences.
Circuit Judge David Cole accepted the plea bargain and assessed the defendant five years on the delivery cpount and four years on the firearm conviction, with execution of the senetnces suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
The convictions stem from a search warrant served by the Lawrence County sheriff's office on March 9, 2021, at a property on County Road 1224 with multiple trailers and outbuildings.
The search warrant was served after an initial search warrant served on the defendant's son, Freddie Jensen Jr., 44, turned up a bag containing about a quarter pound of meth and $1,040.
During the search of the property, more meth was discovered inside a trailer home determined to be the primary residence of the son, and about a gram of meth, 248.7 grams of marijuana and a shotgun were found in a trailer determined to be the primary residence of the father, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The son, who also faced a trafficking charge initially, pleaded guilty in 2021 to the lesser offenses of possession and delivery of a controlled substance, and was sentenced to consecutive terms of seven years in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.