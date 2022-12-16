A Greenville, Texas, man pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Thursday in an assault of a woman more than a year ago on the Missouri Southern State University campus.
Dalan D. Thomas pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of assault in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office.
Associate Judge Joseph Hensley accepted the plea arrangement and assessed Thomas six months in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for one year and ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Campus police met with the defendant's girlfriend, an MSSU student, on Oct. 25 when she reported receiving text messages from him stating that he was outside her dormitory and intending her harm.
She told police that he had taken her phone from her the previous night and had read messages on the phone between her and a third party. He had reacted by slapping her four times and choking her while they were in a vehicle parked on a campus lot.
