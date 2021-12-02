NEWTONIA, Mo. — The decadeslong campaign to protect Newtonia's Civil War history got a boost Thursday when U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and U.S. Rep. Billy Long introduced legislation they hope will lead to federal protection for the site.
Newtonia was the site of two battles during the Civil War, and the legislation would expand the boundaries of Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield, near Republic, to include acres that are relevant to both battles.
"We're overjoyed about it," Tom Higdon, treasurer of the Newtonia Battlefields Protection Association, said Thursday. "Maybe this long road is going to turn out for the best — for the town, for the county, for the state."
"We're just very, very excited," added Larry James, the president. "The group has worked for years to protect the mansion house and the battlefields."
The historic Mathew Ritchey home, which Higdon said was built about 170 years ago, overlooks the two battlefields. It served as a hospital and a headquarters during the fighting. There is also the Ritchey family cemetery, a cemetery for enslaved people with about 10 graves, a nearby community cemetery where some victims of the fighting are buried, and surrounding land. In all, the nonprofit association either owns or maintains about 25 acres.
“Newtonia Battlefield would be a valuable addition to the National Park System,” Blunt said in a statement, adding that "the history of Newtonia is important to gaining a better understanding of the deadliest war in U.S. history and how it impacted our state and nation. Making Newtonia Battlefield a part of the National Park Service has long been a priority for the local community, which has spent years — and significant resources — to preserve the site."
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has signed on as a Senate co-sponsor.
Battle histories
In 1862, Confederates were surging forward along a 1,000-mile front from the Virginia tidewater to Indian Territory, Ed Bearrs, a former chief historian for the National Park Service and one of the country’s leading Civil War historians, told the Globe during a previous interview. Bearrs, who helped protect Wilson’s Creek and Pea Ridge National Military Park in Northwest Arkansas and bring them into the National Park Service, died last year.
After their loss at the battle of Pea Ridge near the Missouri-Arkansas line in the spring, Confederates began pushing back into Southwest Missouri, where there were lead mines. Federals responded, clashing Sept. 30, 1862, at Newtonia, but gave way under Confederate pressure, some fleeing as far as Sarcoxie. Unable to hold the area, the Confederates soon retreated to Northwest Arkansas.
According to Bearrs, the first battle of Newtonia represents part of what he called the “Confederate high-water” mark in the area. The Civil War Sites Advisory Commission called the battle “the South’s apogee in the area; afterward, the only Confederates in the area belonged to raiding columns.”
It also marked one of the few times that Native Americans fought each other during the war.
As Civil War battles go, it was a small affair, with 345 casualties on both sides, according to the Civil War Sites Advisory Commission.
Two years later, on Oct. 28, 1864, as Maj. Gen. Sterling Price’s forces were in full retreat after their expedition into Missouri, they were surprised by Union soldiers, who drove them off but failed to destroy or capture them. The second battle had an estimated 650 casualties.
Bearrs called the 1864 battle the final act in Price’s raid, which he said was the largest mounted expedition launched by either side. It also is seen as the last major battle of the Civil War fought west of the Mississippi River.
Although not of the scale of events in the East, Bearrs previously told the Globe that what happened at Newtonia was nationally significant.
The Civil War Sites Advisory Commission previously examined the more than 10,500 armed conflicts that occurred during the war, and identified 384 — less than 4% — as principal battles, classifying them according to significance. Forty-five sites were rated “A,” including Gettysburg, Vicksburg and, closer to Southwest Missouri, Wilson’s Creek and Pea Ridge. Another 104 sites were ranked “B,” including the 1864 battle of Newtonia, and 128 battles were ranked “C,” including the 1862 battle at Newtonia. Another 107 sites received a lower evaluation.
A number of battles rated “B” are already included in the National Park Service, such as Kennesaw Mountain in Georgia and Monocacy in Maryland.
The Civil War Sites Advisory Commission also ranked “major campaigns” not represented in the National Park System, and one of those was Price’s Missouri Expedition in 1864, and it also identified 50 “sites with a critical need for coordinated nationwide action by the year 2000,” and Newtonia was on that list too.
‘No new federal ownership’
Blunt has pushed to include Newtonia in the National Park Service for more than a decade, including authorizing a study that was completed by the park service in 2013. However, it reached a conclusion different from Bearrs or the Civil War Sites Advisory Commission. According to the report, “The National Park Service finds that the Newtonia Battlefields do not meet the criteria for establishing an independent unit of the national park system and do not meet established criteria for an addition to Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield.
“No new federal ownership of management is proposed.”
The study determined that the two battles, in 1862 and 1864, weren’t nationally significant in the context of the Civil War.
“In the military context of the Civil War, neither of the battles at Newtonia had an impact at a national level,” the study reads.
It noted that while both both battles have interesting historical themes, some of those themes were represented at other federal or state historic sites.
“The first battle of Newtonia does not appear to rise to the same level of national significance for its representation of American Indian participation in the Civil War as other battle sites,” according to the report, titled “Newtonia Battlefields Special Resource Study.”
During the fighting, pro-Southern Choctaw and Chickasaw units battled “Pin,” or pro-Union Cherokee troops.
The study states that for an area to be considered suitable for inclusion, it must represent a resource that is not already adequately represented in the national park system, or is not protected for the public by other units of federal, tribal, state or local governments, or nonprofit organizations or other private groups.
The study lists other locations that interpret the history of American Indians in the Civil War, including Pea Ridge; Honey Springs Battlefield Park, in Checotah, Oklahoma; Fort Scott (Kansas) National Historic Site; and Prairie Grove (Arkansas) Battlefield State Park.
“The second battle of Newtonia site, although maintaining a level of integrity, was a minor battle and is not as representative of Price’s Missouri Expedition as other sites,” the report says of the 1,500-mile raid that resulted in a number of engagements. The study said other protected sites deal with Price’s Missouri Expedition of 1864, including Fort Davidson State Historic Site in Missouri and Mine Creek State Historic Site near Pleasanton, Kansas.
But Blunt and the local association continue to make the case for Newtonia being nationally significant, and Blunt said in an interview Thursday that he had a problem with the conclusion of the earlier report.
He also noted that his bill would not require another review by the National Park Service but would allow Congress to take action, adding it to Wilson's Creek. He also said no one would be required to buy or sell anything.
Blunt also praised the Newtonia Battlefields Protection Association for its efforts.
"Local supporters have done everything they could to raise money privately to secure the 20 or so acres that would be immediately available to the Park Service," he said.
In his statement, Long said, "The American people deserve to know the history of our Civil War, and visiting the battlefields that helped shape our nation is an important way to learn our history firsthand."
The bill also has the support of the American Battlefield Trust.
