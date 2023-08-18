A resolution to be considered Monday night by the Joplin City Council would name a centrally located park and walking trail after the late Ron Richard.
Richard was a former Joplin mayor who also had the distinction of being the only lawmaker in Missouri history to be elected both House speaker and Senate president pro tem. He died June 9 at the age of 75.
His death prompted an outpouring of condolences and support from political leaders both local and statewide, and from both the Republican and Democratic parties, who said Richard was a one-of-a-kind lawmaker.
Before his election to the state Legislature, he served on the Joplin City Council from 1990 to 1998 and was mayor from 1994 until 1998.
The park area that would be named Ron Richard Memorial Park is located between Murphy Boulevard and Campbell Parkway.
In other business, Joplin officials have identified two internet service providers for negotiations on bringing more broadband service to the city through a public-private partnership.
A presentation on the status of that work is to be given at the meeting.
The council agreed in November to proceed with a search for potential broadband internet providers using grant money to help pay the city's share of any cost that would be incurred in the effort. City officials then brought in consultants to identify interest by providers in considering the venture.
Later, nine companies responded to a request for proposals issued by the city. Through a process that involved issuing clarifying questions about the proposals, that group was narrowed to five, and after conducting interviews and backgrounding, the number is down to two, according to city documents.
A public hearing on the proposed $179 million city budget for 2024 also will be held. Details of the budget proposal were discussed at a recent council work session.
The council will consider approving a resolution to support the receipt of a $3.5 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act for community revitalization to establish an affordable housing program. The city would match the grant with $3.5 million from a $13.7 million direct ARPA award to fully fund the $7 million program.
The money will be used to provide down payment and closing costs assistance for the purchase of new homes and for home repairs and rehabilitation for low- to moderate-income residents. It also will fund demolition of dilapidated and dangerous houses.
The council also will be asked to act on first reading of a bill that would provide local bottler Refresco Beverage, 3502 Enterprise Ave., a tax abatement through Chapter 100 bonds that would amount to nearly $2.857 million on a $36.96 million expansion of its plant.
Also on the agenda are contracts to purchase vans for the MAPS public transit program, a contract for a runway project at the Joplin Regional Airport and approval of several demolitions of houses that have been declared unsafe. Two of those houses located at 112 and 114 N. Byers Ave. are large and will cost $36,500 to demolish. There were no other bids received for the demolitions of those properties.
The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
